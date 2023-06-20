 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 20 June 2023

Small fix

Build 11517454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ice spikes freezing the owner
  • Reduced wolf health so the powerup becomes less dominant

Changed files in this update

