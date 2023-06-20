Wild West Dynasty – Desert Bloom on Public Stage

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What is Public Staging?

It is the modus operandi of working with a second version of the game, on which new patches and updates can be applied and tested before they are integrated into the regular live version of the game. This means that one or more updates can first be tested before they are made available to all players in Early Access.

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Wild West Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right click on Wild West Dynasty.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password into the field below the drop-down menu: fQZQ9qeeJhpa

Click on "CHECK CODE".

Use the drop-down menu and select “public_staging”. This is the public stage version.

Click on "Close".

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR GAME ON THE LIVE VERSION AS A BACKUP COPY BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

The saves can be found here:

Windows > user > Your user name >AppData > Locallow > MPS > wwd

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” even if they are technically not betas, don’t let it confuse you!

The notes

Added

Hoof sounds

Additional plant and flower seeds, season specific (new seeds can be bought in Taxation)

Dung (can be picked up near the cows in Taxation and used as fertilizer)

Flower pots (crafted at Workbench (Tinkerer)

Collectible flowers on the map

Moved the sun

Adjusted map

Changes to starter cave

Streamlined quest indicators on compass

Items after picking up full chest will be returned to inventory

Blood decals for several animals

Removed left over NPCs

Improved thunder mug counting (early pick up will not break quest)

Bucket weight

Muzzle flash for all colt models, missing hit layer for rifle

Made bigger animals harder to kill

Optimized shop window (looks, mechanics and performance)

Fields can now be placed and used without a barn

New decals for field states (fresh, seeds, watered, plants)

Fields now need fertilizer (craft from Dung at Workbench (Tinkerer))

Dryer and pantry functionality: dryer turns harvested plants into seeds, food items stored in the pantry spoil more slowly

Crashed wagon destruction

Changes to directional keys work on foot and on horseback

Improvements to first person tool animations

Improved horse movement (less chances of getting stuck)

Rabbits spawn further away from Taxation and will no longer terrorize the citizens there

Plants now need 2 seasons to grow

More resources can be bought in Taxation (seeds, dung, and fertilizer)

All languages

Fixed