Wild West Dynasty – Desert Bloom on Public Stage

What is Public Staging?
It is the modus operandi of working with a second version of the game, on which new patches and updates can be applied and tested before they are integrated into the regular live version of the game. This means that one or more updates can first be tested before they are made available to all players in Early Access.
How to join the public staging?
Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:
Prerequisite:
You must have Wild West Dynasty in your library – obviously.
The procedure
- Open your game library.
- Right click on Wild West Dynasty.
- Open properties.
- Select the tab "BETAS".*
- Enter this password into the field below the drop-down menu: fQZQ9qeeJhpa
- Click on "CHECK CODE".
- Use the drop-down menu and select “public_staging”. This is the public stage version.
- Click on "Close".
Steam should now download this version of the game.
IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR GAME ON THE LIVE VERSION AS A BACKUP COPY BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!
Just in case something goes awry!
The saves can be found here:
Windows > user > Your user name >AppData > Locallow > MPS > wwd
*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” even if they are technically not betas, don’t let it confuse you!
The notes
Added
- Hoof sounds
- Additional plant and flower seeds, season specific (new seeds can be bought in Taxation)
- Dung (can be picked up near the cows in Taxation and used as fertilizer)
- Flower pots (crafted at Workbench (Tinkerer)
- Collectible flowers on the map
Updated
- Moved the sun
- Adjusted map
- Changes to starter cave
- Streamlined quest indicators on compass
- Items after picking up full chest will be returned to inventory
- Blood decals for several animals
- Removed left over NPCs
- Improved thunder mug counting (early pick up will not break quest)
- Bucket weight
- Muzzle flash for all colt models, missing hit layer for rifle
- Made bigger animals harder to kill
- Optimized shop window (looks, mechanics and performance)
- Fields can now be placed and used without a barn
- New decals for field states (fresh, seeds, watered, plants)
- Fields now need fertilizer (craft from Dung at Workbench (Tinkerer))
- Dryer and pantry functionality: dryer turns harvested plants into seeds, food items stored in the pantry spoil more slowly
- Crashed wagon destruction
- Changes to directional keys work on foot and on horseback
- Improvements to first person tool animations
- Improved horse movement (less chances of getting stuck)
- Rabbits spawn further away from Taxation and will no longer terrorize the citizens there
- Plants now need 2 seasons to grow
- More resources can be bought in Taxation (seeds, dung, and fertilizer)
- All languages
Fixed
- Ghost material not appearing on every LOD of walls
- Loading of houses if game was saved in a different language than used for loading
- Disappearing fences on save/load
- Settler assignment issues on save/load
- Disappearing arms in first person for several items
- Tool animation in first person (stone axe, wooden hammer)
- Disappearing mother in certain camera angles
- Several buildings could not be destroyed
- Work benches not showing in inventory after crafting
- Vendor interaction prompt missing for Momma J.
- Improved butter cookies to make them eatable
- Recipes using wrong type of corn
- Healed wounded boars on the prairie
- Lake collider
- Ranged weapon damage (+ headshot damage multiplier)
- Weapon weight
- Falling and teleporting Roger
- Dialogue loop with The Stranger (A Friend in Need)
- Player crafted oil barrel functionality
- Bed indicator
- Potential fix for “spreading blackness” issue in specific cases
- Placing farm plot on another farm plot
- Water tower requiring city to build
- Floating planks in several buildings
- Floating thunder mug
- Key binds cannot be exited with ESC
- Key binds not always saving correctly
- Jack Just’s disappearing head
- Some floating plants
Changed depots in public_staging branch