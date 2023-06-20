- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash when leaving the Cave System.
- Fixed an issue with the falling rock physics.
- Fixed a level 10 skip.
Escape the Backrooms update for 20 June 2023
Hotfix #17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
