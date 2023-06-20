 Skip to content

Goblin Lord wants me to become a Virgin Wizard by Managing The Brothel!? update for 20 June 2023

Quick Fix for 0.06 update

Build 11517370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • New story will now start properly, if the story in your old save was completed (7 in-game days after loading the previous save).
  • Bridges will now be unlocked after completing the "Feast" quest.

