Z.O.N.A Project X update for 20 June 2023

Now that's a real treat! Update 1.00.11.

Build 11517351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is not just canned food from the Zone!

What's new:

☢️ A thermal imager has been added to the game. You can get it by completing a mission or finding it directly in the Zone. We have also adjusted the training for this.

☢️ Saiga-9 has been added. You can get it by completing a mission or finding it in the Zone.

☢️ A new variant of AK has been added, which inflicts slightly more damage. It can be found in the Zone.

☢️ A new quest to get a thermal imager and Saiga on the second level. You can get it from the military.
☢️ Sounds of enemy soldiers' footsteps have been added.
☢️ A new mutant, the Chimera, has been added.
☢️ A new mutant, the Screamer, has been added.
☢️ The enemy AI now calls for backup.
☢️ Now you can distract the enemy AI with a bolt and sneak past unnoticed or approach the enemy from behind. For now, this only works for humans.
☢️ A slot has been added under the inventory on the chest, where you can hang either a thermal imager or a gas mask.

Changes and fixes:

🔸 The top inventory slots now follow head rotation faster. This will simplify the grabbing of ammunition, bolts, and PDA.
🔸 Messages now also follow the head and are always in front of the eyes.
🔸 The second level has been completely redesigned.
🔸 Corrections and improvements have been made at all levels.
🔸 The pistol holster is now located on the right side, and the training has been adjusted accordingly.
🔸 The bag with bolts is now on the left, the training has also been adjusted.
🔸 The grip areas of the bolts have been increased.
🔸 The head flashlight now shines further and brighter, but its beam has become narrower.
🔸 The physics behavior of the AK-47 has been adjusted.
🔸 The physics behavior of the AK-74 has been adjusted.
🔸 The physics behavior of the machine gun has been adjusted.
🔸 The physics behavior of the AK-12 has been adjusted.
🔸 The physics behavior of the M16 has been adjusted.
🔸 The physics behavior of the CQ16 has been adjusted.
🔸 The physics behavior of the Saiga-9 has been adjusted.
🔸 The physics behavior of the Desert Eagle has been adjusted.
🔸 The physics behavior of the NIGHT HAWK has been adjusted.
🔸 The minimum walking speed has been increased from 1.5 to 2.
🔸 The running speed has been increased from 2 to 3.5.
🔸 The sprint speed has been reduced from 15 to 10.
🔸 Optimization has been carried out on many levels.

Thank you for being with us! Together we make the game better!

