Ah-56A Cheyenne "HERO" Interior

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here are some renders of the new "HERO" interior for the AH-56A Cheyenne. Seeing as this helicopter never actually went into production and there are really limited reference photos etc I think my 3D modeller has done an exceptional job!

I will be making some adjustments to fit in the twin MFD system that all helicopters use but for the most part I will be keeping it as true to life as possible.

All the main gauges and dials (e.g. altitude, speed, heading etc) will function as will the rotating gunner seat (which will be entertaining!!).

The rest of the buttons & dials etc will NOT be functional. However, if I have enough time then I'd would like to make a clickable cockpit even if it is only basics like the MFD buttons, gear levers etc.