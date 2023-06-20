New Construction Site & Patch 2.1.4

In an ongoing effort to enhance gameplay and unify the visual experience, the FPV.SkyDive is undergoing a map rework.

Today, we're thrilled to release the highly anticipated update, featuring a full rework of the most popular map: Construction Site! Following the successful rework of Red Canyon, Construction Site is the second map to receive a comprehensive makeover.

The aim is to achieve a consistent art style across all maps, providing players with a seamless and immersive gaming experience. The reworked Construction Site map offers strategic enhancements, improved textures, and captivating details.





Patch notes:

Bug fixes and improvements:

Construction Site rework

Angle flight mode is default mode

Enabled advanced debugging - contact our developers on discord

Fixed issue with keyboard controls view

Added new June contest

