The Ceremony of the 5th Anniversary begins!

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31923494/7210034cae0123c8fabd5a2a5fe919c98607f1fb.png[/img]
Happy Muse Dash Fifth Anniversary!
Three key updates that allow the streamer to bring good fortune to all of you:
- Brand-new [Just as Planned]'s exclusive character [Exorcist Master Buro] comes on stage! Don't be afraid, newcomers. The streamer has paper dolls to defy attacks from haters (`ε´ )ᕗ
- [Just as Planned] PLUS has 6 new songs, 1 title screen, and 2 illustrations——the theme song a day keeps the demons away!
- Fifth Anniversary illustration, Buro's Birthday illustration are added to the levelling-up bonus! Everyone who participates in the birthday's shooting party has an opportunity to become the no-hoper on Buro-chan's way to chicken dinner. Come join us (ゝ∀･)
Changed files in this update