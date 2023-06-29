 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Muse Dash update for 29 June 2023

The Ceremony of the 5th Anniversary begins!

Share · View all patches · Build 11517287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//31923494/7210034cae0123c8fabd5a2a5fe919c98607f1fb.png[/img]
Happy Muse Dash Fifth Anniversary!
Three key updates that allow the streamer to bring good fortune to all of you:

  1. Brand-new [Just as Planned]'s exclusive character [Exorcist Master Buro] comes on stage! Don't be afraid, newcomers. The streamer has paper dolls to defy attacks from haters (`ε´ )ᕗ
  2. [Just as Planned] PLUS has 6 new songs, 1 title screen, and 2 illustrations——the theme song a day keeps the demons away!
  3. Fifth Anniversary illustration, Buro's Birthday illustration are added to the levelling-up bonus! Everyone who participates in the birthday's shooting party has an opportunity to become the no-hoper on Buro-chan's way to chicken dinner. Come join us (ゝ∀･)

Changed files in this update

Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
  • Loading history…
Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link