1.6.3 Update is live!

We are rounding off the 1.6 Wings and Weapons update with 1.6.3 which introduces some small changes to the game and a whole lot of bug fixes.

Before we get into the thick of the patch notes we want to thank the 150 people who have already bought the Limited Edition Chirpo plushie. There are still 50 left of this unique piece of Trailmakers memorabilia so make sure to grab one before it’s too late:

https://shop.makeship.com/3qruL70

Okay, now that we got the shameless marketing plug out of the way, let’s dig into some delicious patch-pasta:

Added new player outfits as part of the Airborne DLC.



Added a Peaceful Sandbox option for Airborne.

Made Airborne Sandbox available without the need to complete the Campaign.

Added some more set dressing around the Airborne map.

Added a center marker to the Compass UI in Airborne.

Changed the name of the Passenger Seat to Chirpo Passenger Seat to avoid confusion about players not being able to get in.

Added the Large Jet Engine and Straight Suspension into the Airborne Campaign. (Removed Landing Gear from Block Crate since it is rewarded from Template Vehicles and Ruins). Large Jet Engine is a mission reward, Straight Suspension is in a block crate in Satellite Desert.

Improved the look of the Mission Started UI.

Added a “Hide Crosshairs” option.



Sticky Orbit has returned.

Improved the behavior around the Pirate Mothership mission when completing in Sandbox.

Added Airships category to Workshop.

Game will now also autosave after collecting a Block Crate.

Updated Template Structures throughout the different Sandbox game modes.

Downed Dogfighters will now go into a death spiral.

Increased the health of Dogfighters from 400 > 1000.

Reduced the Missile Explosion total allowed damage from 600 > 300.

Fixed an Inflatable Balloon with an initial inflation set but no binding not inflating.

Fixed a bug with specific weld group combinations causing structures not to float up when they should unless more weight was added.

Fixed the Detachable Block and Dynamite causing the Structure Button Hints to display as “Vehicle Unconfigured”.

Fixed a detached block creating the smoke and fire effect.

Fixed the Camera Viewport Gizmo showing up in a Blueprint if it was saved whilst visible.

Fixed a rendering issue with Decals and AMD GPUs.

Fixed the issue with structures travelling at very high speeds and the camera behaving incorrectly.

Fixed Quick Join repeatedly trying to put you back into a server you were banned from.

Fixed Quick Join not caring about the game mode.

Fixed the bloom on the fire from crashing Speeders and Zeppelins being too intense.

Fixed issues with Airborne Save Games growing too large which would lead to crashes when trying to continue.

Fixed cases of Chirpos floating in air after leaving a crashed Speeder or Zeppelin.

Improved Error Messaging when trying to use Spawn in Builder from Main Menu.

Missile now rotates with the launcher.

Weapons that rotate now reset their rotation when entering the builder.

Fixed cases where Chirpos wouldn’t enter seats if you transformed between structures in the pick up zone.

Fixed Disable Look Around toggle no longer working.

Fixed first person view behavior when upside down.

Fixed two Sandbox options being listed in Game Mode drop down.

Fixed floating Smart Cannon when connected to a rotating servo.

Fixed Tiny Cannon still auto aiming when set to 0.

Fixed a bug which would cause a Host to Oh No if a client with really bad bandwidth attempted to join.

Fixed missing colliders on trees around Airborne world.

Fixed issues with Block Input Overview UI when leaving the builder with it enabled and a high complexity structure.

Fixed issues with the camera not snapping back to its intended position if the player was moving the mouse as a cutscene ended.

Fixed a bug where Dogfighters would have a tendency to fly upside down. Show offs.

Fixed issues with cutscenes being skipped if a mission a client was on was completed whilst they were in the builder or map.

Fixed issues with blocks using Skins switching to the clean skin as they fell off structures.

Fixed the ramp.

Happy Trailmaking! Keep an eye out for our 1.7 announcement. We think you’re going to like it. 👀