Multiplayer Beta now available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello guys!

We are happy to announce that the long-awaited multiplayer beta of our game is finally available! You can download it via Steam. Just right-click on 2089 - Space Divided in the Steam library → Properties → Betas and select the beta in the dropdown.

We would be happy if you test it and give us feedback. As before, you can also report bugs using our bug report tool or via Discord. We would like to remind you that this beta is based on an older version of the game and therefore not all developments/changes for the next patch are included (e.g. more maps, reworks etc.). Also, the single player modes have been disabled.

For the beta some new channels will also be available in Discord.

Known Issues:

This is a list of known bugs/issues.

This list will be updated regularly. Issues that have already been fixed will be additionally marked.

Player Search:

Since game lobbies will not necessarily be open all the time, you can get together with others or with us, the developers, to start games in this channel.

Thank you for your support and have fun testing the beta!

The development team of 2089 - Space Divided