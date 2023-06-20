 Skip to content

Ballooni update for 20 June 2023

Music and Steam API

Ballooni update for 20 June 2023

Music and Steam API

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The music in stage 2 was replaced. More bassline, more uniqueness. And the inner Steam API consumption did improve. That was important for dribyma itself. Your welcome, folks :-)

