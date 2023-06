Share · View all patches · Build 11517184 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 18:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

here is a small update, the changes:

corrected some small details (Primus now start with all his MP,

tutorial guy dialog are no longer hidden by the fastforward buttons),

add Irina performance plugin (it should perform a lot better on low end PC).

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

ps: tested and demo/linux version also updated.

Android version is also coming!