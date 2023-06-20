HoT Beta Update | 2023-06-20

How to join the beta:
Right-click Halls of Torment -> Properties -> Betas
Here set the beta branch to "beta"
Hello brave heroes!
Here's a new beta build for you to try out. It contains the upcoming Cupbearer feature which includes potions for trait manipulation (reroll, banish, memorize, and double) as well as the unlock mechanics for those potions. There are also some more QoL improvements and minor bug fixes in this one. The Patch notes can be found further below. You can opt-in into the beta but keep in mind that there might be some data loss when switching back to the previous version.
Cupbearer
As mentioned above, this is the main feature of this update. We've covered it in some detail over in a separate Dev Journal post.
Change Log
Target release period: end of this week or start of next week
More detailed information will follow with the main release.
Features
- New NPC: Cupbearer!
- Quest to rescue the Cupbearer
- The trait selection can have Reroll, Banish, Memorize, and Double Potions
- Collect ingredients to unlock all the potions
- Collect bottles to increase the amount of each potion
- New Item: Gatherer’s Charm (automatically acquired when Cupbearer has been rescued)
- for more details see our Dev Journal #4
Polish & QoL
- Item pickup from chests is more intuitive now. The new item will be equipped when the slot is unoccupied, otherwise it will be put into the bag. When the bag is also full, the player first has to make space or discard the chest items.
- Improved Golem roll and attack behavior
- Improved Imp and Skeleton Summons movement speed and steering
- Wraith lance attacks will also play a sound now (Lord of Despair and Wraith Horseman)
- Ability Scrolls in the world are sometimes guarded by an elite monster
- Performance with lots of XP Gems lying around should now be way better. There should also be no massive slowdowns when picking up a Hand of Greed anymore.
- Integrated Godot “delta smoothing” for smother gameplay when the game runs at the vsync limit
- Item well state (retrieved, owned, etc.) is not displayed if the Wellkeeper has not been rescued.
- Invocator’s Grasp got its own item graphic.
- Removed some very loud low frequencies in Exterminator’s fire sound which caused some players to complain about its loudness.
Bug Fixes
- Added an error message to the start of the game when Steam could not be initialized. Should fix profile save/load problems.
- Fixed input problems with a few more controllers (XBox One Wireless and a few other XBox controllers)
- Fixed Lord of Despair lance attack animations.
- Overworld selection input when using mouse to select and keys to walk around works better now.
Changed depots in beta branch