HoT Beta Update | 2023-06-20

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How to join the beta:

Right-click Halls of Torment -> Properties -> Betas

Here set the beta branch to "beta"

Hello brave heroes!

Here's a new beta build for you to try out. It contains the upcoming Cupbearer feature which includes potions for trait manipulation (reroll, banish, memorize, and double) as well as the unlock mechanics for those potions. There are also some more QoL improvements and minor bug fixes in this one. The Patch notes can be found further below. You can opt-in into the beta but keep in mind that there might be some data loss when switching back to the previous version.

Cupbearer

As mentioned above, this is the main feature of this update. We've covered it in some detail over in a separate Dev Journal post.

Change Log

Target release period: end of this week or start of next week

More detailed information will follow with the main release.

Features

New NPC: Cupbearer!

Quest to rescue the Cupbearer

The trait selection can have Reroll, Banish, Memorize, and Double Potions

Collect ingredients to unlock all the potions

Collect bottles to increase the amount of each potion

New Item: Gatherer’s Charm (automatically acquired when Cupbearer has been rescued)

for more details see our Dev Journal #4

Polish & QoL

Item pickup from chests is more intuitive now. The new item will be equipped when the slot is unoccupied, otherwise it will be put into the bag. When the bag is also full, the player first has to make space or discard the chest items.

Improved Golem roll and attack behavior

Improved Imp and Skeleton Summons movement speed and steering

Wraith lance attacks will also play a sound now (Lord of Despair and Wraith Horseman)

Ability Scrolls in the world are sometimes guarded by an elite monster

Performance with lots of XP Gems lying around should now be way better. There should also be no massive slowdowns when picking up a Hand of Greed anymore.

Integrated Godot “delta smoothing” for smother gameplay when the game runs at the vsync limit

Item well state (retrieved, owned, etc.) is not displayed if the Wellkeeper has not been rescued.

Invocator’s Grasp got its own item graphic.

Removed some very loud low frequencies in Exterminator’s fire sound which caused some players to complain about its loudness.

Bug Fixes