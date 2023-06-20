 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pinball FX update for 20 June 2023

Expand your Pinball FX library!

Share · View all patches · Build 11517155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are back with another offer for you to expand your library! Fight zombies, visit a galaxy far, far away… or enjoy playing on your favorite Williams tables.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2351809?utm_source=steamnews

Your path to escape the zombie horde has reached a literal dead-end at the overrun Central Mall. Score big and roll through hordes of Zeke to help the survivors escape this forsaken place on World War Z Pinball.


Table features:

  • Set up your defenses, collect weapons and survive
  • Defeat Special enemies like the Bull, the Gasbag, and more as 3D characters on the playfield
  • Explore the mall on the mini-playfield to collect ammo, traps and raise scores
  • Send your balls up the Escalator Ramp to move between floors
  • Load up the auto-turret and blast zombies in Machine Gun Madness
  • Make a stand against the undead swarm and battle a massive horde in the Wizard Mode

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2370409?utm_source=steamnews

This stunning collection of three authentic Williams™ and Bally™ tables includes TALES OF THE ARABIAN NIGHTS™, CIRQUS VOLTAIRE™, and NO GOOD GOFERS™. All available to play both in their classic original form and as remastered tables with updated graphics, animated toys, and a host of new features.

  • TALES OF THE ARABIAN NIGHTS: Your wish is granted. Ride the magic carpet, bash the evil genie, rub Aladdin's wonderful lamp, and rescue the princess!

  • CIRQUS VOLTAIRE: Battle the crazed ringmaster, hit the oversized Menagerie ball, fire the cannon, and pump up the high-voltage BOOM balloon. Electrifying excitement!
  • NO GOOD GOFERS: Hit a hole-in-one with the innovative Slam Ramp™, get a Spinning Whirlwheel™ award, play golf, and battle Buzz and Bud, the cheeky gofers. You'll really go'fer this one!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2357271?utm_source=steamnews

Based on events from the hotly anticipated Star Warsᵀᴹ: The Force Awakensᵀᴹ movie, players will be able to experience unforgettable moments from the film on two action-packed pinball tables.

Team up with the Resistance to fight against the First Order alongside Rey, Finn, Poe, Princess Leia and Han Solo in the Star Wars™ Pinball: The Force Awakens™ Table!

Take command of the First Order as you travel through hyperspace on board a Star Destroyer and restore order to a galaxy far, far away on the Star Wars™ Pinball: Might of the First Order table!


It’s time to conquer new leaderboards!

Linne

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 11517155
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2328761 Depot 2328761
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link