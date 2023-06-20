Expand your Pinball FX library!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are back with another offer for you to expand your library! Fight zombies, visit a galaxy far, far away… or enjoy playing on your favorite Williams tables.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2351809?utm_source=steamnews

Your path to escape the zombie horde has reached a literal dead-end at the overrun Central Mall. Score big and roll through hordes of Zeke to help the survivors escape this forsaken place on World War Z Pinball.



Table features:

Set up your defenses, collect weapons and survive

Defeat Special enemies like the Bull, the Gasbag, and more as 3D characters on the playfield

Explore the mall on the mini-playfield to collect ammo, traps and raise scores

Send your balls up the Escalator Ramp to move between floors

Load up the auto-turret and blast zombies in Machine Gun Madness

Make a stand against the undead swarm and battle a massive horde in the Wizard Mode

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2370409?utm_source=steamnews

This stunning collection of three authentic Williams™ and Bally™ tables includes TALES OF THE ARABIAN NIGHTS™, CIRQUS VOLTAIRE™, and NO GOOD GOFERS™. All available to play both in their classic original form and as remastered tables with updated graphics, animated toys, and a host of new features.

TALES OF THE ARABIAN NIGHTS: Your wish is granted. Ride the magic carpet, bash the evil genie, rub Aladdin's wonderful lamp, and rescue the princess!

CIRQUS VOLTAIRE : Battle the crazed ringmaster, hit the oversized Menagerie ball, fire the cannon, and pump up the high-voltage BOOM balloon. Electrifying excitement!

: Battle the crazed ringmaster, hit the oversized Menagerie ball, fire the cannon, and pump up the high-voltage BOOM balloon. Electrifying excitement! NO GOOD GOFERS: Hit a hole-in-one with the innovative Slam Ramp™, get a Spinning Whirlwheel™ award, play golf, and battle Buzz and Bud, the cheeky gofers. You'll really go'fer this one!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2357271?utm_source=steamnews

Based on events from the hotly anticipated Star Warsᵀᴹ: The Force Awakensᵀᴹ movie, players will be able to experience unforgettable moments from the film on two action-packed pinball tables.

Team up with the Resistance to fight against the First Order alongside Rey, Finn, Poe, Princess Leia and Han Solo in the Star Wars™ Pinball: The Force Awakens™ Table!

Take command of the First Order as you travel through hyperspace on board a Star Destroyer and restore order to a galaxy far, far away on the Star Wars™ Pinball: Might of the First Order table!



It’s time to conquer new leaderboards!

Linne