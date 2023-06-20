 Skip to content

Edemn update for 20 June 2023

The Space Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"The Space" UPDATE

This is an update that comes out every 3 months, today it is an update on the theme of space, enjoy!

NEW SKIN PACK

3 new skins on your skeleton with new abilities!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2478630/

2 NEW MAPS

New 2 unique maps for 8 players, in the style of space!

Platform 16
The peculiarity of this map is that it has only one additional weapon, and it is RailGun!

Platform 17
I think we've seen this map somewhere before, I'm sure you know where!

EVENT

Also want to announce that in our discord channel is happening event for new ideas for free skins, you can participate in their creation and offer your idea in the channel #announcement !
For the best idea the player received any DLC for free at your choice!
Our Discord - https://discord.gg/5yUPQQnG9p

