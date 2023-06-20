Update 30 - Weapon enhancements are here!

Hi,
Enemies now drop crystal marbles, which can be used to enhance your weapons.
- Marble drop chance increases with every 10 player levels.
- A map's difficulty also increases the drop chance.
- There are 4 types of marbles. In order of rarity they are common, rare, epic and unique.
- Depending on the marble type, the weapon damage increase is 1%, 2%, 3% or 5%
- A weapon has 3 slots, so the best enhancement possible is 15%
- Enhancements can succeed or fail, leading to the loss of a marble.
- The chances of success are: common 100%, rare 70%, epic 50% and unique 30%
- If you want to remove the enhancements from a weapon, you can to sell and re-purchase the weapon.
- Marbles in a weapon does not increase its sales value.
- The starter weapons (knife & sling) cannot be enhanced.
- The weapon icons used in the game will indicate it's enhancement level with a small triangle in the top left or top right corner: 3-5 cyan, 6-8 green, 9-14 magenta, 15 yellow.
Because Limit Break doubles your primary and secondary weapon's damage, it would be wise to use your best marbles on these weapons.
Till later,
André
