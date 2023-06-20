Update 30 - Weapon enhancements are here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11517102 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 18:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Hi,

Enemies now drop crystal marbles, which can be used to enhance your weapons.

Marble drop chance increases with every 10 player levels.

A map's difficulty also increases the drop chance.

There are 4 types of marbles. In order of rarity they are common, rare, epic and unique.

Depending on the marble type, the weapon damage increase is 1%, 2%, 3% or 5%

A weapon has 3 slots, so the best enhancement possible is 15%

Enhancements can succeed or fail, leading to the loss of a marble.

The chances of success are: common 100%, rare 70%, epic 50% and unique 30%

If you want to remove the enhancements from a weapon, you can to sell and re-purchase the weapon.

Marbles in a weapon does not increase its sales value.

The starter weapons (knife & sling) cannot be enhanced.

The weapon icons used in the game will indicate it's enhancement level with a small triangle in the top left or top right corner: 3-5 cyan, 6-8 green, 9-14 magenta, 15 yellow.

Because Limit Break doubles your primary and secondary weapon's damage, it would be wise to use your best marbles on these weapons.

Till later,

André