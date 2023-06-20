Crystal Project Update: Version 1.4.4

New modding feature:
- Implemented AddCooldownCountUser and ResetCooldownsUser. Renamed existing AddCooldownCount to AddCooldownCountTarget and ResetCooldowns to ResetCooldownsTarget.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug where comparing equipment as a Mimic would incorrectly remove the Sub-Command bonus from calculation.
- Fixed bug where travelling to The New World early in a randomized playthrough could result in quest flags being set incorrectly. Existing playthroughs will be fixed.
- Negative base stat values will no longer result in unexpected stat changes.
- Fixed an error resolving enemy AI while Random Enemy Abilities is enabled.
- Fixed Member/Member_2_MB walking animation hair color.
- Removed unused Icon property from Ability model tab.
- Removed unused options from the Damages property on Ability model tab.
