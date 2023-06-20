New Update, v0.22.140: Industrial Redesign

Hey engineers! This week's update is rather festive: we've got new visuals for a whole array of items, along with some sweet improvements here and there! If you already have a well-built Factory, check out on it: you might find it looks a whole lot different!
v0.22.140 Released!
Gameplay
- New building: Omniloom makes only the High Quality Cloth, Pillows, and Hammock, from the finest resources found on Mars
- New upgrade: increased speed for Cat Blimps
- Using Biodynamite also maximizes the efficiency of surrounding tiles (without changing the type of tiles)
- The recipes for Quality (+) and High Quality (++) Claw Sharpeners were changed
- 3 new achievements
Graphics
- Loom re-rendered
- Batteries re-rendered
- Pillows re-rendered
- Claw Sharpeners re-rendered
- Cat Vitamins re-rendered
- Concrete re-rendered
QoL & Interface
- Pressing 'Ctrl' + 'J' now auto builds upon Blueprints on both surface and underground levels
- Improved tutorial
- UI/UX fixes
Other
- Improved Twitch integration: added links to selected (by us) streamers, along with the list of active Learning Factory live streams
- Bug fixes
