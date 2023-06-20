New Update, v0.22.140: Industrial Redesign

Hey engineers! This week's update is rather festive: we've got new visuals for a whole array of items, along with some sweet improvements here and there! If you already have a well-built Factory, check out on it: you might find it looks a whole lot different!

v0.22.140 Released!

Gameplay

New building: Omniloom makes only the High Quality Cloth, Pillows, and Hammock, from the finest resources found on Mars

New upgrade: increased speed for Cat Blimps

Using Biodynamite also maximizes the efficiency of surrounding tiles (without changing the type of tiles)

The recipes for Quality (+) and High Quality (++) Claw Sharpeners were changed

3 new achievements

Graphics

Loom re-rendered

Batteries re-rendered

Pillows re-rendered

Claw Sharpeners re-rendered

Cat Vitamins re-rendered

Concrete re-rendered

QoL & Interface

Pressing 'Ctrl' + 'J' now auto builds upon Blueprints on both surface and underground levels

Improved tutorial

UI/UX fixes

Other

Improved Twitch integration: added links to selected (by us) streamers, along with the list of active Learning Factory live streams

Bug fixes

Don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here