Build 11516771 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 09:59:11 UTC

Hello, dear citizens of Duda's Village

You are holding another update in your hands today which contains further community wishes and some bug fixes. Plus the localisation into Japanese!

Have fun with it!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.9.8

ADDED

New language: Japanese.

You can stroke your pets. Each time you do so, the affinity increases a little bit.

Pets now sleep inside their habitats, previously they sat up while they slept.

Placing mode: You can rotate the structures by pressing the “R” key.

Crafting machines: When an item is fully crafted, a red exclamation mark is displayed to draw the player's attention.

Fishes jump out of the water randomly now.

A parking area next to Kiko's bar.

Social menu: All villagers, street market vendors and artisan market vendors are shown.

Hotbar: The red marker for the selected item is also scaled.

Descriptions for some items.

Some villagers’ dialogues.

Letters sent by some villagers.

Verbs used to interact with various items.

Improved some user interfaces.

FIXED