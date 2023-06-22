Hello, dear citizens of Duda's Village
You are holding another update in your hands today which contains further community wishes and some bug fixes. Plus the localisation into Japanese!
Have fun with it!
Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.9.8
ADDED
- New language: Japanese.
- You can stroke your pets. Each time you do so, the affinity increases a little bit.
- Pets now sleep inside their habitats, previously they sat up while they slept.
- Placing mode: You can rotate the structures by pressing the “R” key.
- Crafting machines: When an item is fully crafted, a red exclamation mark is displayed to draw the player's attention.
- Fishes jump out of the water randomly now.
- A parking area next to Kiko's bar.
- Social menu: All villagers, street market vendors and artisan market vendors are shown.
- Hotbar: The red marker for the selected item is also scaled.
UPDATED
- Descriptions for some items.
- Some villagers’ dialogues.
- Letters sent by some villagers.
- Verbs used to interact with various items.
- Improved some user interfaces.
FIXED
- A bug when passing near the workbench.
- A bug with the backup system.
- Various bugs with the chests.
- A bug with the furnace.
- A bug with the quests.
- An exploit involving crafting machines.
- Some texts are not translated.
- Sometimes the character gets stuck in the farm fence.
- Kiko parks his truck in the middle of the road.
- Occasionally, vehicles get stuck when braking and accelerating too often.
- The electric scooter gets stuck at the entrance of Duda's Constructions.
- A bug in the Journal menu when playing with a controller.
- A bug in the Settings menu.
- When playing in German language, some texts are not displayed correctly.
- A bug in the Controls menu.
