Burning Branch update for 20 June 2023

0.2.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11516729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that allowed you to continue changing the contract after it was signed.
Fixed controller being able to interact with the map so quickly it never comes on screen.

