The BUFFENING & The COMPENDIUM [BETA UPDATE 3]

View The Compendium!
A compendium has been added with information about Spells !
You can view this from the level select screen, or the pause menu during a run.
Information on auras and illegal upgrades will be added to the compendium over time.
Spells now gain an additional power spike at level 10!
Some spells have also received other additional buffs.
ːsteamthisːSpectre Shot
- +1 Pierce (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːPrime Bolt
- +1 Projectile (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːNova Cleave
- Energy Shield +7, Energy Shield +13%
- Armor Reduction on hit increased from -1 to -3
ːsteamthisːWinter Sigil
- +20% Damaging Area Damage Frequency (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːFrost Shear
- 7% Freeze Chance (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːReaper Mine
- 13% of Regen added as base damage (All Spells)
- Increased Damage, Speed, Size, and Regeneration on Elite Kill
ːsteamthisːThunder Swarm
- +1 Base Damage Per Projectile (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːHunter Vortex
- +13% Triple Damage Chance (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːBlood Barrage
- +13% Regeneration Multiplier
ːsteamthisːBlitzkrieg
- +20% Critical Chance (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːMonsoon
- +20% Knockback (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːAiravata's Arrival
- +2 Base Damage per Max Mana (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːIndra Sigil
- +20% Damage Multiplier against Elites (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːBreach Sentinel
- +1 Base Damage per Armor (All Spells)
- Levels 6 and 8 now grant +1 Armor.
ːsteamthisːOverload
- 4% of Energy Shield added as Base Damage (All Spells)
- Levels 6 and 8 now grant +7 Energy Shield
ːsteamthisːTimmy & Tommy
- +35% Armor Effectiveness
ːsteamthisːArdor
- +20% Projectile Size (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːFire of Sinai
- 4% of Max HP added as base damage (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːFreezing Rain
- +2 Base Damage per Pierced Demon (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːInferno
- +66.6% Chance for an Additional Chain (All Spells)
ːsteamthisːFrostfire Mine
- +20% Freeze Duration
ːsteamthisːMadame Death
- +0.13 Regen per spell level (all spells)
ːsteamthisːCataclysm Sigil
- 13% Chance to duplicate Elite Buffs
ːsteamthisːNew Devils (Demon Feast)
- Upgraded from 5% HP as Demon Armor Loss to 6.66%
ːsteamthisːHeavy Lifting (Juggernaut)
- Upgraded from 5% HP as Base Damage to 6.66%
