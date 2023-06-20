The BUFFENING & The COMPENDIUM [BETA UPDATE 3]

Share · View all patches · Build 11516699 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

View The Compendium!

A compendium has been added with information about Spells !

You can view this from the level select screen, or the pause menu during a run.

Information on auras and illegal upgrades will be added to the compendium over time.

Spells now gain an additional power spike at level 10!

Some spells have also received other additional buffs.

ːsteamthisːSpectre Shot

+1 Pierce (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːPrime Bolt

+1 Projectile (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːNova Cleave

Energy Shield +7, Energy Shield +13%

Armor Reduction on hit increased from -1 to -3

ːsteamthisːWinter Sigil

+20% Damaging Area Damage Frequency (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːFrost Shear

7% Freeze Chance (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːReaper Mine

13% of Regen added as base damage (All Spells)

Increased Damage, Speed, Size, and Regeneration on Elite Kill

ːsteamthisːThunder Swarm

+1 Base Damage Per Projectile (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːHunter Vortex

+13% Triple Damage Chance (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːBlood Barrage

+13% Regeneration Multiplier

ːsteamthisːBlitzkrieg

+20% Critical Chance (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːMonsoon

+20% Knockback (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːAiravata's Arrival

+2 Base Damage per Max Mana (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːIndra Sigil

+20% Damage Multiplier against Elites (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːBreach Sentinel

+1 Base Damage per Armor (All Spells)

Levels 6 and 8 now grant +1 Armor.

ːsteamthisːOverload

4% of Energy Shield added as Base Damage (All Spells)

Levels 6 and 8 now grant +7 Energy Shield

ːsteamthisːTimmy & Tommy

+35% Armor Effectiveness

ːsteamthisːArdor

+20% Projectile Size (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːFire of Sinai

4% of Max HP added as base damage (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːFreezing Rain

+2 Base Damage per Pierced Demon (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːInferno

+66.6% Chance for an Additional Chain (All Spells)

ːsteamthisːFrostfire Mine

+20% Freeze Duration

ːsteamthisːMadame Death

+0.13 Regen per spell level (all spells)

ːsteamthisːCataclysm Sigil

13% Chance to duplicate Elite Buffs

ːsteamthisːNew Devils (Demon Feast)

Upgraded from 5% HP as Demon Armor Loss to 6.66%

ːsteamthisːHeavy Lifting (Juggernaut)

Upgraded from 5% HP as Base Damage to 6.66%

