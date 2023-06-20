Next Fest Livestream #1

Agents!
Grab your donuts and join us in the retrowave world of law enforcement with Mega City Police for a special stream during Steam Next Fest and experience the thrill of action of this roguelike gem.
Play as tough cops fighting crime and keeping peace the old-fashioned way - with grit and determination.
Check out the demo and don't miss out on the chance to be a part of the Mega City Police!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2259210/Mega_City_Police/
About Mega City Police
Retrowave Skill-Based Action Roguelike about tough cops fighting crime and keeping peace the old-fashioned way. Choose your cop and dive into hardcore action against enemies and bosses using a huge arsenal and special abilities that will define your play style.
The law will make crime bleed.
Stay in touch and join our fearless force here!
