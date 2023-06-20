 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mega City Police update for 20 June 2023

Next Fest Livestream #1

Share · View all patches · Build 11516612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Agents!

Grab your donuts and join us in the retrowave world of law enforcement with Mega City Police for a special stream during Steam Next Fest and experience the thrill of action of this roguelike gem.


Play as tough cops fighting crime and keeping peace the old-fashioned way - with grit and determination.

Check out the demo and don't miss out on the chance to be a part of the Mega City Police!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2259210/Mega_City_Police/

About Mega City Police

Retrowave Skill-Based Action Roguelike about tough cops fighting crime and keeping peace the old-fashioned way. Choose your cop and dive into hardcore action against enemies and bosses using a huge arsenal and special abilities that will define your play style.
The law will make crime bleed.

Stay in touch and join our fearless force here!

Twitter
Discord
TikTok
Instagram
Reddit

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 11516612
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2259211 Depot 2259211
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link