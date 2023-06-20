Next Fest Livestream #1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Agents!

Grab your donuts and join us in the retrowave world of law enforcement with Mega City Police for a special stream during Steam Next Fest and experience the thrill of action of this roguelike gem.



Play as tough cops fighting crime and keeping peace the old-fashioned way - with grit and determination.

Check out the demo and don't miss out on the chance to be a part of the Mega City Police!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2259210/Mega_City_Police/

About Mega City Police

Retrowave Skill-Based Action Roguelike about tough cops fighting crime and keeping peace the old-fashioned way. Choose your cop and dive into hardcore action against enemies and bosses using a huge arsenal and special abilities that will define your play style.

The law will make crime bleed.

Stay in touch and join our fearless force here!

► Twitter

► Discord

► TikTok

► Instagram

► Reddit