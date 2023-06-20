8.0.1 Hotfix

6/20/2023

v8.0.1 Hotfix

New Features:

If 200 generic books are read, then Violet will

say a random line and move on. (doubled knowledge

from reading generic books) (this doesn't apply to

all generic books) (previous saves begin at 0 books

on this concept)

Balancing:

Greatly increased damage multiplier of cannons.

Reduced starting damage of Ghost Ship.

Reduced base damage of cannons. (these 3 changes

combined give more purpose to leveling ghost ship)

Further increased population growth rate for each

NG+ from triple to quadruple.

Futher increased Hotel growth rate for each NG+ from

triple to quadruple.

Futher increased Golem growth rate for each NG+ from

triple to quintuple.

Futher increased Ghost Ship growth rate for each NG+

from quadruple to quintuple.

Misc:

Due to NG+ bugs, all previous NG+ saves will receive

+5 tech levels, +10 charisma, and +15 knowledge per

NG+.

Fixed bank accounts being deleted on NG+.

Fixed ghost ship construction bonus for NG+.

Placed fail safes for ghost ship and academia progress.

Placed a fail safe on NG+ amount. (NG+2 and NG+3 are

available no matter what) (still don't know what

the original cause was) (hopefully this fixes a

population issue regarding NG+)

Fixed bar audio in Southern Undercity.

Fixed Seed of Life interaction in Buried Ritual.

Slightly improved graphics to basic ice spell.