8.0.1 Hotfix

6/20/2023
v8.0.1 Hotfix
New Features:
If 200 generic books are read, then Violet will
say a random line and move on. (doubled knowledge
from reading generic books) (this doesn't apply to
all generic books) (previous saves begin at 0 books
on this concept)
Balancing:
Greatly increased damage multiplier of cannons.
Reduced starting damage of Ghost Ship.
Reduced base damage of cannons. (these 3 changes
combined give more purpose to leveling ghost ship)
Further increased population growth rate for each
NG+ from triple to quadruple.
Futher increased Hotel growth rate for each NG+ from
triple to quadruple.
Futher increased Golem growth rate for each NG+ from
triple to quintuple.
Futher increased Ghost Ship growth rate for each NG+
from quadruple to quintuple.
Misc:
Due to NG+ bugs, all previous NG+ saves will receive
+5 tech levels, +10 charisma, and +15 knowledge per
NG+.
Fixed bank accounts being deleted on NG+.
Fixed ghost ship construction bonus for NG+.
Placed fail safes for ghost ship and academia progress.
Placed a fail safe on NG+ amount. (NG+2 and NG+3 are
available no matter what) (still don't know what
the original cause was) (hopefully this fixes a
population issue regarding NG+)
Fixed bar audio in Southern Undercity.
Fixed Seed of Life interaction in Buried Ritual.
Slightly improved graphics to basic ice spell.
Changed files in this update