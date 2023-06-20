 Skip to content

SCP: Observer update for 20 June 2023

Version 1.6.1 - Hotfix Front Security Monitors

Build 11516500

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the static of the front security monitors was not visible when starting the game
  • Slightly reduced glitch effects

Changed files in this update

Depot 1738711
  • Loading history…
