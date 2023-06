Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug introduced by 0.9.1d3 which sometimes caused loading into Imperial Era Monolith Echoes to fail. Verifying game files did not fix this.

This issue was caused by a gap in tooling: issues like this should absolutely be caught by our own internal systems before ever making it to players, and we are working on making sure this issue does not happen again.

Otherwise, our priorities are the same as described in our 0.9.1d post.