Update, Version 20230620

English

[Lost in the Sand]Finished the content of the 4th battle of the final confrontation. (This part is not available to play at the moment.)

[Inside the Black Pyrmaid]Reduced the ballistic damage resistance of all Boss characters in this area.

[Wiki]On the mission page of "Lost in the Sand," added information about the battles of the final confrontations.

Fixed a bug that Aten High Priest was not considered human.

Fixed a bug that the position parameter of Scene_Battle.battle_show_dialogue function does not always work.

简体中文

【迷失于沙粒中】完成了最后一段剧情中第四场战斗的内容。（该部分尚未开放游玩。）

【黑暗金字塔内】降低了该区域所有的Boss敌人的子弹抗性。

【维基】在维基页面上加入了【迷失于沙粒中】的最终战斗的信息。

修复了系统未把阿腾大祭司作为人类的Bug。

修复了Scene_Battle.battle_show_dialogue的位置参数有时无效的Bug.

