Eyes Of War update for 20 June 2023

Eyes of War Early Access Roadmap

Q3 - 2023

Battle Mod
Battle mode where you will compete with your enemy on a battlefield. Create your army freely, fight your opponent.

Addon different race
Customised building types, diversified soldiers, races competing with each other with different strategies.

Q4 - 2023

Story Mod
A story mode set in the Middle Ages, describing the war and diplomacy between the races.

Q1 - 2024

NPC and environment interaction
The effects of non-player characters on the game and their interaction with the environment through random events.

Q2 - 2024 Full Release

FULL VERSION with the addition of survival mode and city building mode.

