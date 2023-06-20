Eyes of War Early Access Roadmap

Q3 - 2023
Battle Mod
Battle mode where you will compete with your enemy on a battlefield. Create your army freely, fight your opponent.
Addon different race
Customised building types, diversified soldiers, races competing with each other with different strategies.
Q4 - 2023
Story Mod
A story mode set in the Middle Ages, describing the war and diplomacy between the races.
Q1 - 2024
NPC and environment interaction
The effects of non-player characters on the game and their interaction with the environment through random events.
Q2 - 2024 Full Release
FULL VERSION with the addition of survival mode and city building mode.
Changed files in this update