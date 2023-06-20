Eyes of War Early Access Roadmap

Share · View all patches · Build 11516376 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 15:26:16 UTC by Wendy

Q3 - 2023

Battle Mod

Battle mode where you will compete with your enemy on a battlefield. Create your army freely, fight your opponent.

Addon different race

Customised building types, diversified soldiers, races competing with each other with different strategies.

Q4 - 2023

Story Mod

A story mode set in the Middle Ages, describing the war and diplomacy between the races.

Q1 - 2024

NPC and environment interaction

The effects of non-player characters on the game and their interaction with the environment through random events.

Q2 - 2024 Full Release

FULL VERSION with the addition of survival mode and city building mode.