- New Upgrade: Added re-roll blessing choices upgrade.
- New Blessing: Shield Recharge.
- New Blessing: Shield Fury.
- New Art: Fire shield art.
- New Art: Lightning shield art.
- New UI: Player Creation UI has been updated.
- Bug Fix: Thebee Map Shop now auto selects the next item after purchase on the controller correctly.
- Bug Fix: Pressing dash while dash is on cooldown, no longer stops player from moving.
- Bug Fix: After shooting with a wand and then dashing, the player would stay still sometimes.
- Bug Fix: Changed how status effects are removed and applied. This will fix the bug where you could gain the same status effect twice if you received it at the exact same frame. Hopefully it won't affect any existing status effects or blessings that apply status effects.
- Balance: Statue dweller close range attacks max range reduced, and long range attacks are triggered at shorter range.
- Balance: Shop Discount blessing changed from 50% to 30% and now is destroyed upon use.
- Balance: Fire Shield skill cooldown increased from 5 to 6 seconds.
- Improvement: In the main menu added a new menu tab "Gameplay", which has settings to toggle submitting to leaderboards.
- Improvement: In the main menu added a new "Gameplay" setting, to toggle numbers pop ups on or off.
- Improvement: First attack wand animation no longer is jittery.
- Improvement: Guardian's Protection Blessing now has a new icon, shield master is using the previous icon of this blessing.
- Improvement: Chest mimic status effect particle position improved while he is in chest form.
- Improvement: Berserk blessing particles are now more transparent.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 20 June 2023
Patch 46
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update