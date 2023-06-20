 Skip to content

Oblivion Override update for 20 June 2023

6.20 Update (Attack & Hit Optimization, Black Screen & Stuck Fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 11516341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Optimization

  • Removed Hit Recover after the player takes light damage.

  • Optimized attack mechanism for some enemies so that the player does not get hit continuously. Damage point balanced.

  • Optimized attack range and projectile collision for some enemies.

  • Optimized invisible wall in some boss stages so as to prevent the player from falling out of the scene.

  • Optimized puzzle in Data Center.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug that the player blink effect did not show during i-frames after hit.

  • Fixed the bug that the player would be stuck when teleporting in Data Center with map status switching.

  • Fixed the bug that the body at the factory gate might float in the air.

  • Fixed the bug that the boss stage in Data Center could cause black screen.

  • Fixed the bug that the player could be stuck when watching tape.

  • Fixed the bug that the player could be stuck when they were constrained by Ripper Wright at the same time they executed the boss.

  • Fixed the bug that enemies could attack the player when the plot was still played.

🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing

The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952370/view/3675547700996733483

Check out the current leaderboard

If you encounter any in-game problems, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!

