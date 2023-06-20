6.20 Update (Attack & Hit Optimization, Black Screen & Stuck Fixes)

Optimized invisible wall in some boss stages so as to prevent the player from falling out of the scene.

Optimized attack range and projectile collision for some enemies.

Optimized attack mechanism for some enemies so that the player does not get hit continuously. Damage point balanced.

Fixed the bug that the player blink effect did not show during i-frames after hit.

Fixed the bug that the player would be stuck when teleporting in Data Center with map status switching.

Fixed the bug that the body at the factory gate might float in the air.

Fixed the bug that the boss stage in Data Center could cause black screen.

Fixed the bug that the player could be stuck when watching tape.

Fixed the bug that the player could be stuck when they were constrained by Ripper Wright at the same time they executed the boss.