6.20 Update (Attack & Hit Optimization, Black Screen & Stuck Fixes)

Optimization
-
Removed Hit Recover after the player takes light damage.
-
Optimized attack mechanism for some enemies so that the player does not get hit continuously. Damage point balanced.
-
Optimized attack range and projectile collision for some enemies.
-
Optimized invisible wall in some boss stages so as to prevent the player from falling out of the scene.
-
Optimized puzzle in Data Center.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed the bug that the player blink effect did not show during i-frames after hit.
-
Fixed the bug that the player would be stuck when teleporting in Data Center with map status switching.
-
Fixed the bug that the body at the factory gate might float in the air.
-
Fixed the bug that the boss stage in Data Center could cause black screen.
-
Fixed the bug that the player could be stuck when watching tape.
-
Fixed the bug that the player could be stuck when they were constrained by Ripper Wright at the same time they executed the boss.
-
Fixed the bug that enemies could attack the player when the plot was still played.
🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing
The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952370/view/3675547700996733483
Check out the current leaderboard
If you encounter any in-game problems, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!
