v1.2.0 - The Customise Update!

Just released - v1.2.0
Changelog:
-
Custom Mode!
No leaderboards, and coins have no value
Change Snake, Ball, Map, and Chaos settings!
-
Custom Palette!
Import from/Export to clipboard!
Colour 1: Background
Colour 2: Blocks
Colour 3: Highlights
Colour 4: Snake and Ball
-
New post-game texts!
-
Two new achievements
- "Left-Hand Mode" in Control Settings has been renamed to "Use WASD" for clarity
For "AZERTY Mode" users, this will obviously still use ZQSD
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update