SnOut 2 update for 20 June 2023

v1.2.0 - The Customise Update!

20 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just released - v1.2.0

Changelog:

  • Custom Mode!

    No leaderboards, and coins have no value
    Change Snake, Ball, Map, and Chaos settings!

  • Custom Palette!

    Import from/Export to clipboard!
    Colour 1: Background
    Colour 2: Blocks
    Colour 3: Highlights
    Colour 4: Snake and Ball

  • New post-game texts!

  • Two new achievements

  • "Left-Hand Mode" in Control Settings has been renamed to "Use WASD" for clarity

    For "AZERTY Mode" users, this will obviously still use ZQSD

A polite reminder to join the Discord server to share palettes, report bugs, and just generally chat!

Enjoy!

