New dev-branch of Steam update 1.23 is here!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New update 1.23 (build no. 101614) is now live on the development branch on Steam, addressing campsites markers, audio issues, and more.

Once we have confirmed its stability, we will promptly roll out this update to the stable versions on Steam, EGS, GOG, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

(Development branch, Steam) Version 1.23 (Build: 99673) patch notes:

Fixed: Stutter when looking through the scope with Hunter sense on

Fixed: Levitating grass in some Aurora Shores and Transylvania locations

Fixed: Sound cues range

Fixed: Sitka deer lifecycle schedule

Fixed: Aurora Shores campsites are still marked with “?“ after discovering it

Fixed: Looping hold breath sound

Added (PC): DirectX default version is set to DX11

Added (Steam): DirectX version selection at the start of the game (DX11/DX12)

Before you opt into the development branch, please make sure that you back up your save file, as progress you make on the development branch WILL NOT CARRY OVER to the stable version if you later choose to switch back. The patch will be pushed to the stable version and other platforms as soon as we have confirmed that it is indeed stable.

Please refer to this Steam Forums thread to learn how to opt in to the Development branch.

Let us know if you encounter any issues during your testing, in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version). Your feedback is invaluable in ensuring a seamless gaming experience for everyone.

Thank you, and good hunting!