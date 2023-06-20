Version 1.6.0 - Graphical and UI improvements

Greetings fellow engineers,

a new update has just been released to improve some graphical content and the user interface. The Steam Workshop is not ready yet and needs more time than originally expected, but I'm working on it. I have also heard some reports of performance issues that I would like to improve as well.

Full changelist

Added a scanline effect when watching security cameras

Revised Post Processing effects

Power drain severity and server failure occurences can now be selected separately in Custom Scenario

Active security camera map button now green

Increased the delay and cooldown of the camera map action

Fixed bug in Intro with "Connection Lost" monitors

Fixed bug with SCP-096 getting stuck in place

Fixed bug with SCP-939 sometimes behaving weird

Other small ui changes and bugfixes

Feedback and bug reports are welcome as always.