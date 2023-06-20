Version 1.6.0 - Graphical and UI improvements

Greetings fellow engineers,
a new update has just been released to improve some graphical content and the user interface. The Steam Workshop is not ready yet and needs more time than originally expected, but I'm working on it. I have also heard some reports of performance issues that I would like to improve as well.
Full changelist
- Added a scanline effect when watching security cameras
- Revised Post Processing effects
- Power drain severity and server failure occurences can now be selected separately in Custom Scenario
- Active security camera map button now green
- Increased the delay and cooldown of the camera map action
- Fixed bug in Intro with "Connection Lost" monitors
- Fixed bug with SCP-096 getting stuck in place
- Fixed bug with SCP-939 sometimes behaving weird
- Other small ui changes and bugfixes
Feedback and bug reports are welcome as always.
Changed files in this update