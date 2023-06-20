 Skip to content

We Are Screwed! update for 20 June 2023

Patchnotes 0.3.56

Build 11515964

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could duplicate currencies in the Terra Station
  • Fixed an issue where Tinker would open a damaged but closed window after repairing it
  • Fixed an issue where Black Hole Turret would shoot projectiles through walls
  • Fixed an issue where multiple players would spawn on the same spawn point after one of them left the game
  • Fixed an issue where the aiming functionality of Super Laser was not blocked while overheating
  • Fixed an issue where F-BSG would target destroyed Cheese Crystals deposits
  • Fixed an issue where the Energy Cores currency display was hidden in the Terra Station whenever it was zero
  • Fixed Toxic Smog codex icon
  • Fixed an issue where the module aiming line was still displayed after leaving certain modules
  • Fixed an issue where module cooldown animations would not play properly on certain modules
  • Fixed an issue where infestation would spawn underneath the pilot seat and be impossible for Dusty to remove
  • Fixed an issue where infestation would be impossible for Dusty to remove causing them to generate an infinite amount of Cleaned Jelly Bone
  • Fixed an issue where continuous sound would not be disabled properly causing them to never stop playing
  • Fixed an issue where pedestals would not highlight their items properly

Other Changes

  • Added proper minimap icon to Exting-Squish
  • Improved visual feedback when modules are on cooldown and added controller feedback as well
  • Added a display to charging modules such as Black Hole Turret and F-BSG to visualize their cooldown times as well
  • Rebalance F-BSG charging times to improve usability
  • Removed a VFX from the Black Hole Turret that would warp the entire screen

Keep on exploring, Space Cadets!

