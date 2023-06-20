Patchnotes 0.3.56

Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could duplicate currencies in the Terra Station
- Fixed an issue where Tinker would open a damaged but closed window after repairing it
- Fixed an issue where Black Hole Turret would shoot projectiles through walls
- Fixed an issue where multiple players would spawn on the same spawn point after one of them left the game
- Fixed an issue where the aiming functionality of Super Laser was not blocked while overheating
- Fixed an issue where F-BSG would target destroyed Cheese Crystals deposits
- Fixed an issue where the Energy Cores currency display was hidden in the Terra Station whenever it was zero
- Fixed Toxic Smog codex icon
- Fixed an issue where the module aiming line was still displayed after leaving certain modules
- Fixed an issue where module cooldown animations would not play properly on certain modules
- Fixed an issue where infestation would spawn underneath the pilot seat and be impossible for Dusty to remove
- Fixed an issue where infestation would be impossible for Dusty to remove causing them to generate an infinite amount of Cleaned Jelly Bone
- Fixed an issue where continuous sound would not be disabled properly causing them to never stop playing
- Fixed an issue where pedestals would not highlight their items properly
Other Changes
- Added proper minimap icon to Exting-Squish
- Improved visual feedback when modules are on cooldown and added controller feedback as well
- Added a display to charging modules such as Black Hole Turret and F-BSG to visualize their cooldown times as well
- Rebalance F-BSG charging times to improve usability
- Removed a VFX from the Black Hole Turret that would warp the entire screen
Keep on exploring, Space Cadets!
