v1.2.7 Build Notes

- Introduced a new Conjurer spell: Summon Orc. This spell requires Orcs Blood. It will summon an Orc pet. Orc pets have slightly less hit points than the skeleton pets from Witches, but deal greater damage. They can be differntiated from standard orcs by their blueish skin and unique appearance. Increased skill ranks increase the damage and health of these pets, as well as increasing the maximum number that can be summoned at a time.
- Added a new Conjurer spell: Summon Spider. It uses Spider Venom to summon a Spider pet, and is a child ability of Summon Orc, which unlocks at level 7. These pets have a spider leaping special ability, as well as a chance to poison their victims. They have less hit points, but deal more damage than Orc pets. They receive a small bonus to their hit points for each rank you have in Summon Orc. These spiders have a yellow skin texture to make them easy to differentiate from other spiders.
- Implemented a new Conjurer spell: Summon Werewolf. This summon spell requires a Lycanthrope Fang as a component. It is on the same line that begins with Summon Orc, and requires you to be level 15 or higher to gain access. Werewolf pets are fast, powerful, and have a high number of hit points. They are currently by far the strongest pets in the game. The downside to them of course, is that they require an uncommon component. Summoned werewolves have white fur, to make them stand apart from the NPC varieties. They have a retaliation ability which will often make them return incoming attacks with a free response action. Werewolf pets receive a bonus to their health for every skill rank in Summon Orc, and a bonus to their max damage for every 2 skill ranks in Summon Spider.
- Integrated a new Witch spell: Summon Healer. This spell requires bone chips, and will summon a Spectral Healer. It is a child of the Summon Skeleton and Hold Undead line. And requires you to be level 15+ to train it. These have a greenish tint and are less transparent, to differentiate them from the NPC variations. Unlike other pet types you can only have one healer active at a time. Summoning a second one will destroy the first. Healers will receive a health bonus for each skill rank of Summon Skeleton which has been trained, and a bonus to their casting speed for each skill rank in Hold Undead.
- Spiders now have hit reactions.
- Increased the drop rates of Orc Blood.
- You can now buy Orc Blood in small quantities from shopkeepers or magic vendors.
- Turned down the ratio of Health and Power potions, as well as portal scrolls.
- Despite the tooltip reading the intended 20 power cost for Summon Skeleton, it was only actually removing 5 power. That has been fixed.
- Werewolves have new sound effects.
- Shaman and Witch-Doctor NPC variations now have a small chance to drop Lycanthrope Fangs.
- Changed the Hold Undead icon.
- Added new voice overs for rescued prisoners.
- Added additional sound effects to Ghosts.
The Hopebringer update for 20 June 2023
v1.2.7 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
