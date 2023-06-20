Bug Fixes!

Hello everyone, just a small patch with with some fixes:
- Fixed bug preventing unlocking Collector achievement
- Fixed bug not saving rebinding after reboot
- Fixed bug on higher difficulty levels with moving walls on chapter 6
