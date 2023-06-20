 Skip to content

Bleak Sword DX update for 20 June 2023

Bug Fixes!

Build 11515811

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, just a small patch with with some fixes:
  • Fixed bug preventing unlocking Collector achievement
  • Fixed bug not saving rebinding after reboot
  • Fixed bug on higher difficulty levels with moving walls on chapter 6

