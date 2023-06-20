0.5.0-a New features, tweaks and fixes

NEW FEATURES
- Added volume control for Master, Music, SFX.
- Added credits.
- You can now skip wave countdown by pressing "P".
- Spikes and Single Shooter will now be auto equipped when entering level.
- Soul now appears in 3D scene in selected dialogue.
- Shop now plays sound effects.
TWEAKS
- Change movement controls where Mai will always faces the mouse position.
- Adjusted some object's colliders so player should not run into as many invisible walls.
- Buy buttons are now clickable!
- Player will receive more money in the Dreamworld.
- Restructuring of certain UI elements.
- Made it more obvious that you can add items to your hotbar in item selection menu.
- Change tower descriptions.
- Adjusted line spacing in dialogue.
BUGFIXES
- Stop player from glitching into walls.
- Stop enemies from being pushed around.
- Mai now stops moving during certain dialogue or tries to walk off on her own.
Changed files in this update