Overhours Playtest update for 20 June 2023

0.5.0-a New features, tweaks and fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW FEATURES

  • Added volume control for Master, Music, SFX.
  • Added credits.
  • You can now skip wave countdown by pressing "P".
  • Spikes and Single Shooter will now be auto equipped when entering level.
  • Soul now appears in 3D scene in selected dialogue.
  • Shop now plays sound effects.

TWEAKS

  • Change movement controls where Mai will always faces the mouse position.
  • Adjusted some object's colliders so player should not run into as many invisible walls.
  • Buy buttons are now clickable!
  • Player will receive more money in the Dreamworld.
  • Restructuring of certain UI elements.
  • Made it more obvious that you can add items to your hotbar in item selection menu.
  • Change tower descriptions.
  • Adjusted line spacing in dialogue.

BUGFIXES

  • Stop player from glitching into walls.
  • Stop enemies from being pushed around.
  • Mai now stops moving during certain dialogue or tries to walk off on her own.

