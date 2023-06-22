MAJOR Update #6

**

Hello Rangers! 🤠

**

It's been nearly 2 months since the Early Access release now. We give you 6th update on the game.

It's important for us and especially the game itself to know what you think of our work. We try to improve as much and as fast as we can. Looking at the reviews on Steam though we don't see much of a difference. Maybe you could tell us what holds you back to look at the game positively. All in all, it's you that knows best why it's not what you've expected.

**

WHAT WE HAVE ADDED:

**

**

New items for crafting - furniture

Set of new feeders to craft at the table

Unlocking of feeders as park rank increases

Possibility to sell crafted items

Price balance for crafted items

**

**

WHAT'S BEEN FIXED Patch #6

**

Error with under-reading of Audio settings

Changing the audio effects settings does not affect all effects

Sounds when entering and exiting the Menu

Failure to read Turkish language characters in the pop-up Menu and Quest information

No translation of hints in the handy menu, mail, and hints in sandbox mode

Error between German/French language

Wood stands weld additional logs

Flying trees to be cut down

Bug with rubbish bags after 2-3h - bags cannot be lifted from the car - compatibility with old saves

Minimap does not show places at the edge of the main map

Have a great time playing,

Forest Ranger Simulator team.