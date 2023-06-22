Patch 1.0.1 / Build #21869

Welcome Scientists!

This is our first patch after release which addresses a few bug fixes and final touch-ups we managed to get down for launch. The more notable changes / fixes are:

Tool charger is available in the Research Station from the very beginning, It’s no longer found on an Overgrown Tower.

“!” Quest locations will stay visible on your Radar if you don’t finish these quests during your first visit to these locations.

Players should now be informed if they try to load old saves that are no longer compatible with the current version of the game. This only affects saves made in the demo and playtest versions of the game.

Doors and Room frames damage visuals should be shown properly where the damage was dealt.

Localization and small bug fixes.

Expect more changes, updates and patches along the way. Remember to also submit your feedback to us so we can better understand how you’d like the game to evolve.