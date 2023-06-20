 Skip to content

Troll Patrol update for 20 June 2023

Release 1.42

Heya, fellow trolls, this small update adds a bit of new content and some quality of life changes. Have fun!

  • Fixed a slowdown on old Steam versions.
  • While potions remove the bleeding status effect their healing power is then reduced by 10% instead of 1 health point.
  • The demon will now not only quench his thirst by looking at the potions you collect, he will also drink them, preventing any healing from them.
  • Added the 'Martial Arts' skill.
  • When a level up or loot screen opens while selecting the target for an active skill the skill's use won't be wasted anymore.
  • Added the 'Drinking Straw' cave upgrade.
  • Removed Twitter and Facebook links due to data privacy concerns.
  • Removed Reddit link due to their hostile policy changes regarding API uses.
  • Added a new hat for the mage class.
  • Paladins now increase their damage with each adjacent enemy.
  • Added the enemy skill 'Shatter Armor' which will halve your gained armor points while active.
  • The first part of the selection line now gets highlighted in red to make it easier to see drawn patterns.
  • Added option for a bigger font for the stat values of enemies.

