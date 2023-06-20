- fixed another infinite item glitch
- fixed the manual showing the wrong items for the Fantasy Seal spell card
- made it more clear in the tutorial that all 3 items need to touch for a spell card
- disabled the "close" input due to it conflicting with common steam inputs
- fixed some minor visual bugs
Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors update for 20 June 2023
Version 1.0.1 Hotfix #3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
