Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors update for 20 June 2023

Version 1.0.1 Hotfix #3

Version 1.0.1 Hotfix #3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed another infinite item glitch
  • fixed the manual showing the wrong items for the Fantasy Seal spell card
  • made it more clear in the tutorial that all 3 items need to touch for a spell card
  • disabled the "close" input due to it conflicting with common steam inputs
  • fixed some minor visual bugs

Changed files in this update

