Party Queue & More! - 12.0

One of the most popular suggestions from the community was to introduce a party system into Breachers to make squadding up and playing with friends easier. You asked for it, we deliver! Alongside the party system, this update also introduces the ability to take over bots, an overhaul for the friends list and improvements to recoil. Additionally, there are some more overall tweaks and fixes included as well. For the full list of changes, check out our dev-log channel in [Discord](breachersvr.com/discord)!

Party Queuing

Before this update, it could be quite the hassle to play with your friends. No more. Now, you can send and manage party invites in the revamped Friends Menu of the game and easily join servers together!

Bot Takeover

An opponent just eliminated you, but there's a bot on your team and it's still alive. From this update onward, you can take control of the bot and still turn the tide of battle in your team's favor!

Recoil & Balancing Changes

Changes were made to the recoil systems to make guns feel more controllable. The changes should be most noticeable with the reticles, which won’t jump around as much as they used to. All in all, the changes should make our guns feel even better and should give you as a player a better sense of where your next shot will land. The Marui and Taurus in specific will benefit most from these changes.

In terms of nerfs, the Jesper was nerfed slightly because we felt like it was too strong for a free weapon. Lastly, the Cyclone has been nerfed because it entered territory meant for our SMGs. We’re eager to hear your thoughts!

A Closer Look at the Future

We think it's important to keep developing smaller updates, such as this one, with community-suggested features, fixes and extra polish. But, we're also hard at work to bring you all new maps and of course, our much anticipated Competitive Update. Progress on the first of our new maps has been going steady, although we can't share an ETA on this just yet. The same goes for the Progression Update, which will set the stage for Competitive. We've been making a lot of ground on how everything will work, and we'll be continuing our efforts to make it as great as can be. Additionally, we've started developing gun skins too and can't wait to show them off when we're ready. The next few updates are the big ones you’re all waiting for!

Regardless, we hope you enjoy the update. Let us know what you think in our [Discord](breachersvr.com/discord), and be on the lookout for more updates and info on Breachers!