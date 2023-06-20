 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blightlands Blacksmith update for 20 June 2023

Patch v1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 11515154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.15

Known Issue

I have not yet been able to find why the mine cart continually loads empty weapons labeled "None None None". This is a known issue that will get full focus tomorrow. It appears to be mine cart specific rather than an issue with the save structures, as saving a weapon on the player character and reloading did not cause the issue to appear in the player's inventory.

New Feature

  • The Banner Officer now works through the inventory system.
  • You can only sell weapons you are carrying, changed from anything in the cart or on display in the store.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with the Assembly Bench that would occasionally cause the player character to become trapped after trying to install a weapon that had been equipped from the inventory.
  • Legion progress now saves and loads correctly, and is updated reliably by the Banner Officer.
  • The smelter now resets correctly after causing an explosion.
  • All 20 smelter casting slots should now be available for use.
  • The inventory will now allow you rapidly process a stack of ore without having to click the stack every time.
  • Additional work has gone into controlling NPCs. If this still fails, striking them with a weapon will cause them to de-spawn.
  • Weapons collected into the inventory from racks will now cause the rack slot to reset just as grabbing the weapon by hand would.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313271 Depot 2313271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link