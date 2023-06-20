Patch v1.15
Known Issue
I have not yet been able to find why the mine cart continually loads empty weapons labeled "None None None". This is a known issue that will get full focus tomorrow. It appears to be mine cart specific rather than an issue with the save structures, as saving a weapon on the player character and reloading did not cause the issue to appear in the player's inventory.
New Feature
- The Banner Officer now works through the inventory system.
- You can only sell weapons you are carrying, changed from anything in the cart or on display in the store.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with the Assembly Bench that would occasionally cause the player character to become trapped after trying to install a weapon that had been equipped from the inventory.
- Legion progress now saves and loads correctly, and is updated reliably by the Banner Officer.
- The smelter now resets correctly after causing an explosion.
- All 20 smelter casting slots should now be available for use.
- The inventory will now allow you rapidly process a stack of ore without having to click the stack every time.
- Additional work has gone into controlling NPCs. If this still fails, striking them with a weapon will cause them to de-spawn.
- Weapons collected into the inventory from racks will now cause the rack slot to reset just as grabbing the weapon by hand would.
