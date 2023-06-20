Patch v1.15

Known Issue

I have not yet been able to find why the mine cart continually loads empty weapons labeled "None None None". This is a known issue that will get full focus tomorrow. It appears to be mine cart specific rather than an issue with the save structures, as saving a weapon on the player character and reloading did not cause the issue to appear in the player's inventory.

New Feature

The Banner Officer now works through the inventory system.

You can only sell weapons you are carrying, changed from anything in the cart or on display in the store.

Bug Fixes