Update Notes

We have received feedback from our players regarding some issues they have experienced on certain devices. We were worked on resolving these issues with a series of optimization updates and are excited to reintroduce the game to you with this fix update.

As a gesture of compensation, we will be entering a long discount period to show our appreciation for your patience and support.

We would like to express our gratitude for all your ideas and opinions. Please don't hesitate to share your feedback with us, even if it's negative. This will help us continue to improve and provide better service in this and future games.

Thank you all and enjoy the game!