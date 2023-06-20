 Skip to content

Reformpunk update for 20 June 2023

BugFixed2023/06/20

Share · View all patches · Build 11515057

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boss Level Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the arm would get stuck when exiting skill mode during rewind.
Adjusted the values to address input delay causing the stone wall in the third stage to not descend properly.

