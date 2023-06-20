 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic update for 20 June 2023

PATCH NOTES: S04.01

PATCH NOTES: S04.01
Build 11515028

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

We hope you are enjoying the sticky gooey missions of Season 4! Patch 1 has a number of fixes, including a fix for a frequent crash and some fixes to loadouts and enemies.

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Added sound to randomize buttons
  • Flaregun flares will now fall to the ground when hitting the corrupter
  • Fixed usable bar sticking around after someone cancels reviving you
  • Menace and acid spitter now plays their stun animation
  • Septic spreader now plays strafe and stun animations correctly
  • Septic spreader now checks line of sight from its center
  • Fixed client-side butt animation issue for the Septic Spreader
  • The septic spreader can no longer shoot behind itself
  • Septic spreader added attack tell scream+misc attenuation tweaks
  • Fixed crash related to foaming the Corruptor
  • Reverted some changes to wave manager that were causing problems
  • Adjusted engineer cable color on the DLC09 paintjob to red
  • Stingtail now only does its sting attack if its within 10m vertical distance of its target
  • Updated the icons of the Healthy armor upgrade so that they are not the same as the Shield upgrade
  • Corruptor no longer despawns if you move too far away from it
  • Fixed a bug that caused copying loadout changes loadout of other classes
  • Fixed Randoweisser picks from already existing player's loadouts
  • Fixed that Bet-C was targeting untargetable enemies
  • Steeve now has a white outline when pinged instead of the usual red
  • Fixed wave cooker not working for the remainder of a mission if you canceled firing right as you start firing it

DRAK-25
Thermal Exhaust Feedback OC

  • Increased the damage and heat bonus to compensate for the now properly working scaling

Changed files in this update

Deep Rock Galactic Content Depot 548431
