PATCH NOTES: S04.01

Hello Miners,
We hope you are enjoying the sticky gooey missions of Season 4! Patch 1 has a number of fixes, including a fix for a frequent crash and some fixes to loadouts and enemies.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Added sound to randomize buttons
- Flaregun flares will now fall to the ground when hitting the corrupter
- Fixed usable bar sticking around after someone cancels reviving you
- Menace and acid spitter now plays their stun animation
- Septic spreader now plays strafe and stun animations correctly
- Septic spreader now checks line of sight from its center
- Fixed client-side butt animation issue for the Septic Spreader
- The septic spreader can no longer shoot behind itself
- Septic spreader added attack tell scream+misc attenuation tweaks
- Fixed crash related to foaming the Corruptor
- Reverted some changes to wave manager that were causing problems
- Adjusted engineer cable color on the DLC09 paintjob to red
- Stingtail now only does its sting attack if its within 10m vertical distance of its target
- Updated the icons of the Healthy armor upgrade so that they are not the same as the Shield upgrade
- Corruptor no longer despawns if you move too far away from it
- Fixed a bug that caused copying loadout changes loadout of other classes
- Fixed Randoweisser picks from already existing player's loadouts
- Fixed that Bet-C was targeting untargetable enemies
- Steeve now has a white outline when pinged instead of the usual red
- Fixed wave cooker not working for the remainder of a mission if you canceled firing right as you start firing it
DRAK-25
Thermal Exhaust Feedback OC
- Increased the damage and heat bonus to compensate for the now properly working scaling
