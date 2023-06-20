Painless Playtime: Addressing Annoying Issues for Seamless Gaming!

Dear Players,

I am glad to bring you the latest update:

These days, I have been working to address those small but pesky issues that have been causing irritation and frustration among the player community.

This update is all about improving your gaming experience and making your time even more enjoyable. So without further ado, let's dive into the cool new changes you can expect:

Build arsenals faster!

Merging units

Change a unit commander if the unit belongs to a Generalissimo

Disband militias

Every one of your characters can now Reclaim governorship (not only the character controlling the capital)

Governors can now try to reclaim the taxe collection from other characters of your faction

Some stuff recently broken have been fixed

You can now get easily ride of your sick and bipolar characters

That list contains most of the most requested features since the game's launch. I hope you will enjoy it!

To build faster arsenal, select districts with railways or Major ports, in indistrial or minig districts.

To merge units, they must be on the same district, have the same commander, and one of them must be a regular unit.

Changing a unit's commander, is only possible for generalissimos and apply only to units they are actually commanding.

Disbanding militia is only possible if they are in their origine province, and will reset at 50% the policy that create them. (Exemple: dissolving a merchant militia will start again the create militia policy in the district the militia is from, with a progression score of 50%)

Reclaiming governorship & rclaiming taxe collection: this will enable you to better organize your growing empire. But be careful, your warlords don't like being depossessed from their domains.

Bugs fixed: I am working to extend the Guangdong Revolutionary Base scenario to more provinces. I can break some stuff here and there in the prossess (mostly saves): that will not last and will be fixed quickly when the bugs are reported.

The Chiense language integration test that was broken too, is now fixed;

Sick and bipolar characters: You now have a special zero cost action to have them die.

Have fun!

Maestro Cinetik

PS: I am immensely grateful for your continued support and enthusiasm.

Your valuable feedbacks, really drive me to constantly improve the game.

And your bug reports, make it possible for super fast bug fixing.