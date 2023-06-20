 Skip to content

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Playtest update for 20 June 2023

Hotfix 0.2.18

Hotfix 0.2.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners!
Version 0.2.18 is now out, and contains a few bugfixes for you all

  • Fixed soft-lock when using the Supply Pod and then dying immediately after
  • Partial fix for the Drop Pod soft-locking when using unreasonable amounts of Move Speed
  • Fixed UltraWide screen UI support (we hope)
  • Font size increased on Level Up cards
  • Milestone Page scroll sensitivity less stupid
  • Removed in-game feedback tool as we are completely overwhelmed. Please use Discord feature request and bug report forums

