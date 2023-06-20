Hotfix 0.2.18

Hello Miners!
Version 0.2.18 is now out, and contains a few bugfixes for you all
- Fixed soft-lock when using the Supply Pod and then dying immediately after
- Partial fix for the Drop Pod soft-locking when using unreasonable amounts of Move Speed
- Fixed UltraWide screen UI support (we hope)
- Font size increased on Level Up cards
- Milestone Page scroll sensitivity less stupid
- Removed in-game feedback tool as we are completely overwhelmed. Please use Discord feature request and bug report forums
Changed files in this update