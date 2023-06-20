Share · View all patches · Build 11514856 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 13:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Mythrel v0.4.5 Patch Notes

Codex and Game Improvements: We have enhanced the Codex and game client for better information display. This includes segregation of Origin Losses and Vortex Wins/Losses, addition of Gauntlet Wins/Losses/ELO, and a bug fix in the Codex digital shop selection for Packs and Scales.

Player Level Ranking Graphics: For a better visualization of your progress, we've introduced player level ranking graphics based off your Origin Wins (Player Level).

Welcome Popup and Help Links: We have introduced a new welcome popup and expanded the Help section with more useful links.



Mailbox Notifications: Stay updated with a new mailbox notification, which now sends you a message when you receive packs.

Market Listing Limit Text: Only 5 active listings per player are allowed at a time, this text was added to the Market.

Player Level Frames on VS Screen: Fixed an issue with level frames not displaying on the VS screen.

Turn Start Card Play: Resolved a potential bug that prevented players from playing cards from their hand at the start of a turn.

Vortex and Gauntlet Random Decks: Realms were updated for more balance and several new decks were added, there is now over 28+ decks available.

Simultaneous Card Play Issue: Fixed an issue where a player could play multiple cards in quick succession while in targeting.

As part of our commitment to providing a safe gaming environment, we've implemented more security upgrades in this release.

Better Card Zoom: Enjoy a more immersive experience with the enhanced zoom feature for cards, particularly beneficial for small screen devices.

Card Previews: Zoomed card previews now display on hover or tap of your opponent's summoned species in the realms.

Many other improvements, bug fixes, and updates were made! Enjoy! See you in the realms!