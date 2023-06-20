 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Doggy Don't Care Playtest update for 20 June 2023

Update for 20/06/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11514666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All controllers should work now
  • Select/TAB button now opens directly to badge list
  • Pigeons now fly away when you approach

Thanks for the continued support! Don't forget to wishlist <3

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2463051 Depot 2463051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link