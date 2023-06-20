200623 Patch Notes

Changes:

Tutorial Controls changed so that users can now interact with cards in Tutorial (Action Cards / Power / Adventure)

Per game lamp limit changed as per requested

Status Icons updated design (Overshield and Zen Stance)

Increased the space for the mask for the portraits when using powers so lesser cutoff where possible

Assassin able to get passive from evades again

Changed Networking logic to properly reconnect if disconnected(Needs more testing especially when playing on different regions and high ping)

Ice Beam Giving frozen status should not lock dv but instead snapshots the DV for the next roll

Ignite No healing will last through out the entire round now

Consecutive Parleys now give points once every 2 consecutive parleys now

Bug Fixes:

Fix for splashscreen video suddenly not playing when returning to main menu (Addition logic added to try check as often as possible to force video to resume if it ever detects the video is not running)

Fixed a bug that caused math bar to show 0 defense

Fixed a bug that caused feral strike's additional strike to not be shown in math bar

Fixed a bug that cause scry to not parley thus making the game unable to continue

Fixed a bug that made all adventure damage cards to not calculate with status

Fixed a bug that made showdown card displays be misaligned